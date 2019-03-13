Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, after agreeing to a four-year contract in free agency. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to contracts with free agent safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram.

Sources told NFL Network Thomas agreed to a four-year, $55 million pact with the AFC North franchise. Sources said Ingram is expected to join the Ravens on a three-year, $15 million deal.

Thomas celebrated his deal by tweeting: "Yeaaaa!" while including an emoji of a bag of cash and praying hands. His new pact includes $32 million guaranteed.

The 29-year-old safety had 22 tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions in four starts last season for the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas joined the Seahawks as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion during his nine-year tenure with the Seahawks. Thomas had an injury-shortened 2018 campaign after breaking his leg in Week 4.

Ingram, 29, missed the first four games of 2018 due to a suspension. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 scores on 230 carries in 16 games during his 2017 campaign with the New Orleans Saints. Ingram joined the Saints as the No. 28 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray is expected to replace Ingram in the Saints' backfield. Thomas slides in to replace former Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams.