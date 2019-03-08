Eagles to trade Michael Bennett to Patriots; Martellus Bennett wants reunion

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (77) played in 16 games last season and had 34 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are finalizing a trade to send defensive end Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots.

Sources told ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday that the Eagles will send Bennett and a seventh-round pick in 2020 in exchange for the Patriots' fifth-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bennett played in 16 games (10 starts) last season with the Eagles. He had 34 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.2 million in the 2019 season with a $1 million roster bonus.

Bennett signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2009. The Seahawks waived him the same year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claiming him two days later. He spent four seasons with the Bucs before re-joining the Seahawks for a second time in 2013.

Bennett played five additional seasons in Seattle before spending one year with the Eagles. In his 10-year NFL career, he has 327 total tackles and 63.0 sacks.

With the trade set to be finalized when the NFL's new league year starts March 13, Michael Bennett's brother, Martellus Bennett, is contemplating a return to football.

Sources told ESPN that Martellus Bennett is interested in coming out of retirement and joining Michael Bennett with the Patriots, barring any setback with the trade.

Martellus Bennett played 10 seasons in the league before retiring after New England released him last March. He has 433 receptions for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career. The Bennett brothers have never played on the same team together in the NFL.