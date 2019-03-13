Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will serve as Philip Rivers' backup. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a contract with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was a free agent target for the Miami Dolphins.

Sources told NFL Network Taylor is signing a two-year deal with the AFC West franchise, where he will be a backup to starter Philip Rivers. Sources told NFL Network and the Miami Herald earlier in the week Taylor was going to be one of the quarterbacks the Dolphins were looking at to replace Ryan Tannehill.

The latter report came after news broke that the Saints were expected to re-sign Drew Brees' backup, Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater was previously linked to the Dolphins, who are expected to take a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Taylor, 29, began the 2018 season as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback before being replaced by rookie Baker Mayfield.

He completed 69.4 percent of his throws for 473 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games for the Browns, while posting a 1-1-1 record as a starter.