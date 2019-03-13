Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is tied for second among the NFL's active leaders in sacks. He is set to join the Tennessee Titans after playing the first 10 years of his career with the Dolphins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing free agent defensive end Cameron Wake.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Wake is joining the AFC South franchise on a three-year, $23 million contract. Wake's new pact includes $10 million guaranteed.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2010 All-Pro joined the Miami Dolphins in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. Wake, 37, went on to log 98 sacks in 10 seasons with the Dolphins. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound pass-rusher had 36 tackles, six sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 14 starts last season in Miami.

Wake had 10.5 sacks in 2017 and had 11.5 sacks in 2016. He is tied for second among active players in quarterback takedowns, trailing just Terrell Suggs. He is tied with Denver Broncos star Von Miller in career sacks.