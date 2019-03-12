Teddy Bridgewater expected to stay with New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be in line to replace gunslinger Drew Brees once he chooses to retire. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are expected to re-sign free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network the Saints will bring Bridgewater back despite a bigger contract offer on the table from the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater also values the prospect of becoming the future starting quarterback for the Saints.

Bridgewater, 26, is a Miami native. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft played his first three seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, making a Pro Bowl in 2015. Bridgewater had a brief stay with the New York Jets before being traded to the Saints in August.

The Louisville product completed 14-of-23 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception in five games in 2018 for New Orleans. Bridgewater started once for the Saints, while backing up future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

He is 17-12 as a starter.

Brees, 40, completed a career and league-best 74.4 percent of his passes in 2018, while making his 12th Pro Bowl. The 18-year veteran was an All-Pro in 2006 and won a Super Bowl in 2010. Brees is signed through 2019.