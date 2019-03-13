Running back Brandon Bolden (L) is reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady (R) and the New England Patriots after spending the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins. Bolden played six season for the Patriots before joining the Dolphins last offseason. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Running back Brandon Bolden is headed back to the New England Patriots after a one-year hiatus with the Miami Dolphins.

Sources told NFL Network Bolden agreed to return to Foxborough on a two-year contract. Bolden, 29, won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. He had eight carries for 91 yards and two scores in 16 games last season in Miami. He also had three catches for 13 yards and a score for the rival AFC East squad.

Bolden, who was used primarily on special teams, also had six tackles for the Dolphins in 2018.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back had 1,285 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on 274 touches in 83 games for the Patriots before signing with the Dolphins last offseason. Bolden signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2012.