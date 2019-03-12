Houston Texans sign Tashaun Gipson, agree to terms with Bradley Roby

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson (R) was cut by the Jaguars last week. The Texans announced they signed the safety Tuesday. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson to a contract, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Texans also reached an agreement with former Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby on a one-year deal worth $10 million. The deal can be finalized when the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday.

The arrival of Gipson and the expected addition of Roby helps the Texans offset the losses of Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu, Kevin Johnson and Kareem Jackson. The trio agreed to contracts with other teams this offseason.

Roby spent the last five seasons with the Broncos. He has 238 tackles, seven interceptions and 60 passes defensed since entering the league as a first-round pick with Denver in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old Gipson started all 48 regular-season games in the last three seasons with the Jaguars. He recorded 159 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed with Jacksonville.

In his seven-year NFL career, Gipson has appeared in 399 games (290 starts) between the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars. He has compiled 395 total tackles, 20 interceptions and 39 passes defensed.