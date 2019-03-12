Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) is expected to replace Mark Ingram in the New Orleans Saints backfield in 2019. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran running back Latavius Murray.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the Saints are expected to sign Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million contract. The move, which can't become official until Wednesday, likely means an end to Mark Ingram's time in New Orleans.

Murray, 29, had 578 yards and six touchdowns on 140 carries in 16 games in 2018 for the Vikings. The 2015 Pro Bowl selection joined the Vikings in 2017 after playing the first three years of his career for the Oakland Raiders. Murray had 842 yards and eight scores in 16 games during his 2017 campaign in Minnesota.

The five-year veteran started 17 games during his two seasons with the Vikings.

Ingram also is a free agent. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 645 yards and six scores in 12 games in 2018 after missing the first four games of the season due to a suspension. Ingram has teamed up with Alvin Kamara over the last two seasons to form one of the most productive backfields in the NFL.