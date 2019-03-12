Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (L) previously said he would retire after the 2018 season, but changed his mind and will play the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis is headed from the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis announced Tuesday he is signing with the Chargers. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 All-Pro previously said he was retiring after his 2018 campaign.

"Very happy that I'm going to be able to showcase my talents for the LA Chargers! Long way from home but I'm extremely excited about this opportunity," Davis tweeted Tuesday.

Davis, 35, has played with the Panthers for his entire 14-year NFL tenure since being selected as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Davis had 79 tackles, six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts in 2018 for Carolina. He made the Pro Bowl three consecutive times entering his 2018 campaign. Davis was suspended for four games in 2018 for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

The 2014 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year can't officially sign with the Chargers until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.