Steelers toll Ryan Shazier's contract into 2019

The Steelers announced they are keeping injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the teams' roster for the 2019 season, pushing his contract into this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back linebacker Ryan Shazier, despite knowing that he will not be able to take the field after a serious spinal injury two seasons ago.

The team announced that Shazier's contract will be tolled into the 2019 season, and that he will be eventually placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Shazier has continued to say that he is not ruling out someday playing again in the NFL, but for now the decision by the team will allow him to continue to have medical insurance as he continues to make strides physically.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told the team's website.

"Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

The injury that has left Shazier sidelined occurred in Cincinnati on Dec. 4, 2017, in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Three days after the injury took place, Shazer had spinal stabilization surgery, and slowly has been making strides.

Shazier was one of the best linebackers on the team when he went down with the injury, and at the time was tied for the most interceptions among AFC linebackers with three.

He was the Steelers first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, picked 15th overall.