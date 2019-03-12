Linebacker Anthony Barr (55) has agreed to re-sign with the Vikings, but the deal won't be official until Wednesday. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent linebacker Anthony Barr has opted to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings instead of joining the New York Jets.

Sources informed NFL Network of Barr's decision Tuesday.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Barr reached an agreement Monday night to join the Jets. Free agent signings can't become official until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

Barr had 55 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hits in 13 games last season for the Vikings. He four-time Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Sources told NFL Network the Jets plan to take some of the money they offered Barr and use it to make a final big offer for former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.