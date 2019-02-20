Cleveland Browns sign former Houston Texans WR Jaelen Strong

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The team didn't release details of Strong's contract.

Strong joins the Browns after sitting out the entire 2018 season and splitting time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans in 2017.

The signing of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout gives second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield a larger target in the upcoming season. Mayfield threw an NFL rookie-record 27 touchdowns last year, with his go-to receiver being Jarvis Landry (81 receptions).

The Texans drafted Strong in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. After Houston waived him in 2017, he joined the Jaguars and spent time on the active roster and practice squad. Jacksonville eventually waived him April 30, 2018.

He is officially in his third NFL season and has played in 20 career games (three starts). Strong has 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL career.