Chicago Bears expected to cut TE Dion Sims

Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims (88) is expected to be released Wednesday. Sims signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears during the 2017 offseason. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears are expected to release veteran tight end Dion Sims.

A source informed NFL Network of the impending transaction, which will save the NFC North franchise $6 million against the salary cap.

Sims, 28, had just two catches for nine yards in eight games last season while hampered by injury issues. The six-year veteran had 17 catches for 189 yards and a score in 22 games for the Bears in the last two seasons.

Sims, who has a history of multiple concussions, mainly serves as a blocking tight end. The fourth round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft played his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, before signing with the Bears. Sims has 91 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns in 78 games during his NFL career.

He signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears during the 2017 offseason.