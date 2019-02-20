Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders unwilling to take pay cut

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) is unwilling to restructure his current contract based on a tweet he sent out Tuesday. File Photo by Shelley Lipton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders indicated on social media that he's unwilling to take a pay cut.

Sanders responded to a story from a local Denver radio station and shut down any chance of restructuring his current deal. The wideout replied on Tuesday: "It ain't happening.. no way Jose."

The veteran wide receiver has one year remaining on the three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed Sept. 7, 2016. Sanders will count $12.9 million against the Broncos' salary cap in the upcoming season.

Sanders suffered a torn Achilles during practice in December, missing the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Denver, if it decides to cut or move him, could save $10.25 million on the salary cap.

🧐 it ain’t happening.. no way Jose.. ✌🏾 https://t.co/QmRhzR10sZ — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 19, 2019

The 32-year-old receiver recorded 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season. He has 535 receptions for 7,024 yards and 37 scores in his nine-year NFL career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Sanders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the franchise until the Steelers let him enter free agency prior to the 2014 campaign.

If Denver opts to keep Sanders, he'll work with new quarterback Joe Flacco. The Broncos acquired Flacco in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Feb. 13.