New York Jets decline options on DL Mike Pennel, one other

New York Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks (23) won't have his contract option picked up and will become a free agent. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Jets declined the contract options on two defensive players Tuesday, the team announced in a statement.

The Jets declined team options on defensive lineman Mike Pennel and defensive back Terrence Brooks. Both players will become free agents when the NFL's new league year begins in March.

Pennel joined the Jets in 2017 after spending time with the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 32 games and made 10 starts for New York, recording 62 total tackles and three quarterback hits. He had 30 tackles in the 2018 campaign.

Pennel spent three seasons with the Packers before the franchise waived him. The Jets originally claimed him in March 2017.

Brooks also joined the Jets in 2017 and saw action in 31 games (one start) during his two seasons with the club. He had two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2017 season. The backup safety finished fourth on the team with nine special teams tackles last year.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Brooks in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Ravens released him after two seasons on Sept. 3, 2016, and the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him the next day. The Eagles traded Brooks to the Jets on Aug. 27, 2017, after one season.