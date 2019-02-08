Tom Brady lets daughter wear diamond necklace from Cordarrelle Patterson

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Tom Brady let his daughter model a pricey diamond necklace given to him by New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Brady posted a photo with 6-year-old Vivian sporting the new ice on his Instagram account on Thursday.

"Thanks [Cordarrelle]," Brady wrote for the caption. "Look who loves the chain you gave me? What's a dad to do?"

Patterson had the custom piece made with Brady's "TB12" logo. Sources told TMZ Sports the chain and pendant are made with hundreds of diamonds and valued at several thousand dollars.

While Brady now has six Lombardi Trophy wins and six matching Super Bowl rings, Patterson earned his first with the Patriots' 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and was an All-Pro return man in two of his first four seasons before signing with the Oakland Raiders in 2017. The Raiders traded Patterson to the Patriots in March.