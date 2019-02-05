NFL New England Patriots Super Bowl parade draws more than 1 million fans By Alex Butler ( )

Brady passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by winning his sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP. More than 1 million people attended the Patriots' parade. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center before going down Boylston, Tremont and Cambridge streets. New England has won three of the last five Super Bowls and has six total championships in its 59-year history. The celebration followed the team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- More than one million people participated in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl parade, which rolled through the streets of Boston on Tuesday. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center before going down Boylston, Tremont and Cambridge streets. The celebration followed the team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"The stadium in Atlanta was like a home game," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters. "It did so much for the team."

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, Kraft and other members of the franchise rode on duck boats between hoards of people while confetti flew everywhere.

Kraft sported a "Champions" necklace, which was given to him by the rapper Meek Mill. DJ Khaled's song All I Do Is Win played over speakers. The team owner and Patriots players took turns holding the Vince Lombardi trophy as they waved at the crowd.

The parade came a day after Brady and Edelman participated in another parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

New England has won three of the last five Super Bowls and has six total championships in its 59-year franchise history.