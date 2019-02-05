New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists one of the teams' Vince Lombardi trophies as the Patriots celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII with a rolling rally through Boston, Mass., on Tuesday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
Brady passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by winning his sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) drinks a beer. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
Gronkowski (R) and girlfriend Camille Kostek (C) wave to the crowd. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves to fans. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) holds the Lombardi trophy. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Patriots fans cheer on their team. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Brady hoists one of the teams' Vince Lombardi trophies as the team rides in the parade. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
More than 1 million people attended the Patriots' parade. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Construction workers look on from a building during the parade. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center before going down Boylston, Tremont and Cambridge streets. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England has won three of the last five Super Bowls and has six total championships in its 59-year history. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
The celebration followed the team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- More than one million people participated in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl parade, which rolled through the streets of Boston on Tuesday.
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center before going down Boylston, Tremont and Cambridge streets. The celebration followed the team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, Kraft and other members of the franchise rode on duck boats between hoards of people while confetti flew everywhere.
Kraft sported a "Champions" necklace, which was given to him by the rapper Meek Mill. DJ Khaled's song All I Do Is Win played over speakers. The team owner and Patriots players took turns holding the Vince Lombardi trophy as they waved at the crowd.
The parade came a day after Brady and Edelman participated in another parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
New England has won three of the last five Super Bowls and has six total championships in its 59-year franchise history.