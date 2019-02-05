Patriots MVP Julian Edelman (L) and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate winning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Patriots player holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jonathan Kraft (L), President of the New England Patriots, hugs Brady. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Edelman (L) and Brady hug to celebrate winning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center David Andrews (60) celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown against the Rams. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pulls in a 29-yard reception while covered by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) is upended near the end zone by Rams defenders during the second half. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) charges into the end zone on a two-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots center David Andrews (60) celebrates teammate Sony Michel's 2-yard touchdown run against the Rams during the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) hoists the Lombardi trophy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with his granddaughter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) celebrates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates by kissing the Lombardi Trophy. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick celebrates winning the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Belichick gets doused in Gatorade in celebration. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff leaves the field after losing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) can't make the attempted reception near the goal line under pressure from New England Patriots defenders Stephon Gilmore (24) and Duron Harmon (21) during the second half of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. Photo by Rod Reilly/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates stopping Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) makes a catch over Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) during the second half. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) blocks the pass intended forRams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the first half. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers (94) for a fumble and a loss of nine yards during the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) misses a 46-yard field goal attempt against the Rams during the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) during the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brady (12) throws a pass in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands off to running back C.J. Anderson (35) during the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brady (R) hands off to running back James White during the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) during the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta native Gladys Knight performs the national anthem. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Gronkowski (87) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (61) stand for the National Anthem. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle preform "America, The Beautiful." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
2018 NFL Man of the Year winner Chris Long (L) of the Philadelphia Eagles is recognized as last year's winner J. J. Watt claps behind him. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Long (L) chats with Watt after being recognized. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor poses for a photo on the field with his son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) intercepts a pass intended for Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15). Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Brady (12) makes a quick pass before he is almost sacked by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) gets a high five from offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (68) after Gostkowski hit a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brady (12) blows a kiss to the fans as he takes the field to play. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo