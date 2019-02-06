Patriots' Jeremy Hill slams Cincinnati fans, Bengals CB claps back

Jeremy Hill began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the New England Patriots this offseason. He will receive a Super Bowl ring after his team beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill dissed fans of his old team after his New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, and a Bengals player clapped back.

Hill did not play in the 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta. He didn't play in any of the team's regular season games after injuring his knee in September during the opening game of the 2018 campaign.

"Imagine life as a Bengals fan," Hill wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday, including a series of laughing emojis.

Hill, 26, was a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Patriots signed the running back in March.

Cincinnati radio host Lance McAlister responded to a screenshot of Hill's post, tweeting: "Yea, imagine watching a guy fumble in the final minutes in a playoff game. Stay classy."

McAlister was referencing Hill's fumble in a 2016 wild card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals led the Steelers 16-15 with just 1:36 remaining when Hill ran six yards on a first down. Ryan Shazier forced Hill to fumble and the Steelers recovered the loose ball. Pittsburgh went on to kick a 35-yard field goal to win the game.

"I've been tormented trolled and disrespected for years from this fan base the moment I say something you guys go insane. I'm a human being too," Hill responded to McAlister's tweet.

"Imagine minding your own business and people sending hateful comments to you," Hill added. "I'm way past that. Y'all keep bringing it back up. I finally said something back. Get over it."

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick aimed a comment at Hill on his Instagram story.

"I wouldn't want to win a championship if I didn't play a snap," Kirkpatrick wrote.

The Bengals defender also congratulated former teammate and current Patriots running back Rex Burkhead on the win.

Hill later posted a video of himself laughing at the criticism.

"Put an address on it bru, what's good? You got my number," Hill wrote back to Kirkpatrick.

Hill had four carries for 25 yards and a catch for six yards in the first game of the season before tearing his ACL. He scored a league-high 11 rushing touchdowns in his second season with the Bengals, but averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in his final season with the team.

Hill is a free agent this offseason.