Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas and A.J. Green lead my top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill also land in my top 10 at the position.

But there are plenty of other skilled pass-catches with great matchups this week worthy of being in your starting lineup.

Note: If you have any wide receivers from the Chicago Bears or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure they are out of your starting lineup, as those teams have Week 5 byes.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 5 if you are needy at the position.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 5 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Jones and the Atlanta Falcons travel for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The Steelers have allowed the second-most fantasy points this season to opposing wide receivers. Matt Ryan is heating up and Jones is coming off of his best game of the season. Look for Julio to explode in this spot, especially with defenses now paying attention to rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the other side.

Brown might not be off to a blazing start, but he has scored a touchdown in three of his four games this season. The Steelers star has yet to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game this season but could do so in Week 5 against the Falcons, who are tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Atlanta was also just torched by Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals and has a banged-up secondary. Brown is my No. 2 option at the position for Week 5.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Thielen is very high in my ranks this week as the Minnesota Vikings battle the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points, third-most receiving yards and fifth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. Thielen has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in every game this season and has two scores. He is my No. 7 option this week and is a WR1.

Amari Cooper is finally starting to heat up in 2018. The Oakland Raiders pass-catcher went off for 128 yards and a score on eight receptions in Week 4 and he should have similar success in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and third-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Cooper is a WR2 play and is my No. 18 option for Week 5.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole comes in at No. 26 in my Week 5 rankings. Cole is a WR2 play in deeper leagues and a WR3 in more shallow formats. He is going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been very susceptible against the pass this season. Cole had a season-low 15 yards last week, but I'm expecting a rebound here.

Miami Dolphins pass-catcher Kenny Stills is a fringe-start in shallow leagues this week and a WR3 in other formats. The home run threat was hampered in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, catching just three passes for 40 yards, but that won't happen again in Week 5. Stills, who has three scores on the season and is always a threat to take it to the house, battles the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to the position so far and I expect Stills to break loose at least once. He comes in at No. 29 in my weekly rankings.