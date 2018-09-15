Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Sheldon Rankins (98) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Defensive tackle David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints was penalized twice for late hits in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as a result was ordered Friday by the NFL to pay for each infraction.

Onyemata's total fine before appeal would be $20,054 for each penalty. The first hit came against Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after Onyemata violated a new rule when he landed on Fitzpatrick with his full body weight.

The second blow involved helmet-to-helmet contact with Fitzpatrick.

"That's just a matter of working on your technique as you hit him," Saints coach Sean Payton said in defense of Onyemata. "And any type of turn either way can avoid that and still effectively sack the player."

Onyemata, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, has a base salary of $630,000 in 2018. He can file an appeal to reduce the fine because it exceeds 50 percent of his salary, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Onyemata was hit with a $12,154 fine last year when he pulled players off the pile in a game against Green Bay.

In the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday, Onyemata had no statistics when he played 38 of 66 defensive snaps.