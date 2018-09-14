Fantasy Football: Week 2 tight end rankings

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (C) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams defender Mark Barron (R) after picking up a first down in the first quarter on December 3 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams SS John Johnson steps in front of Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) to intercept a Derek Carr pass in the end zone in the second quarter on Monday at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers star Jimmy Graham is my No. 1 tight end for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Behind Graham, I have Washington Redskins playmaker Jordan Reed, Kansas City Chiefs target Travis Kelce, New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in my top five at the position.

The are several other great options on my list that might be worth a shot due to an expected increase in targets or a great matchup.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 2.

Here are my Top 20 options this week at tight end.

FULL TOP 20 WEEK 2 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham tops my tight end rankings this week going into a matchup against a stout Minnesota Vikings defense. Yes, the Vikings were the best team in terms of stopping tight ends in 2017, but they began the year by allowing five receptions and 90 yards to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. I expect Graham to find room for plenty of catches against the Vikings as the team's top corners concentrate on the Packers' talented receivers. Graham could also get into the end zone in this bout.

Jordan Reed is my No. 2 tight end for Week 2. The Washington Redskins star is still healthy and should not leave your lineup until that status changes. Reed pulled in four catches for 48 yards and a score on five targets in Week 1. This week he is facing the Indianapolis Colts, who allowed eight scores to opposing tight ends in 2017. Expect Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to lock onto Reed in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook is my No. 8 option for Week 2. Cook went off for 180 yards and nine catches on 12 targets in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. This week he gets to face a Denver Broncos squad that allowed the third-most fantasy points, touchdowns and receiving yards to opposing tight ends in 2017. The Broncos also allowed 116 yards and a touchdown on four receptions to Seattle Seahawks tight ends Will Dissly and Nick Vannett in Week 1. Start Cook as a TE1 until further notice.

Arizona Cardinals target Ricky Seals-Jones is my No. 13 option at the position in Week 2. Seals-Jones is a reasonable streaming option against the the Los Angeles Rams, who were just torched by Cook. The Cardinals tight end had just three catches for 19 yards in Week 1, but I expect his targets to increase in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Jonnu Smith is another player who should be on your streaming radar for Week 2. The Tennessee Titans pass catcher steps into a more prominent role following the loss of Delanie Walker for the season. Smith is my No. 15 tight end for the week, going into a matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans faced Rob Gronkowski in Week 1 and were tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2017. Keep an eye on Smith this week as he could translate into a long-term value.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates comes in at No. 20 for me in Week 2. Gates saw just three targets in Week 1 and had 17 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, but better days are ahead. The Chargers should dominate in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who were tied for allowing the fourth-most receptions to the position in 2017. The Bills also allowed 103 yards on nine receptions to Baltimore Ravens tight ends in Week 1. If you are in a jam, take a look at this veteran, but he is the biggest dart throw in my top 20.