Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the Washington Redskins in their preseason game on August 19, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

When the NFL's official injury report was released Friday for Sunday's games, 24 players were listed as out, but three key names were not among them.

Listed as questionable are Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left knee), Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). There were concerns about whether each of those key players would be ready, and a possibility they could have been listed as out.

With the Jaguars hosting the New England Patriots, Fournette's status remains a concern. As a running back, it is difficult to tough out a hamstring injury, which can recur on a single move.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlesberger, who injured his throwing elbow and saw little action early in the week, took part in a full practice Thursday and is listed as questionable. But considering his history, few thought he would miss a game.

Here is the NFL's official list:

WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT - FRIDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--OUT: DT Olsen Pierre (toe), T Andre Smith (elbow)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Markus Golden (knee), TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles), LB Haason Reddick (ankle)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

--OUT: WR Mike Thomas (hip)

--DOUBTFUL: LB Mark Barron (ankle)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--OUT: WR Damiere Byrd (knee), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), G Trai Turner (concussion)

ATLANTA FALCONS

--OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Russell Gage (knee), G Ben Garland (calf)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Oliver (ankle)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: DT Tyeler Davison (foot)

DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: T Andrew Donnal (knee), G T.J. Lang (back)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: G Joshua Garnett (toe), WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), C Erik Magnuson (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), G Mike Person (foot), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS

HOUSTON TEXANS

--OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (achilles)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DE Christian Covington (thigh, knee), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--OUT: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), S Kendrick Lewis (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: T Dennis Kelly (illness), LB Harold Landry (ankle), QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), TE Luke Stocker (calf)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: DT Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), T Denzelle Good (knee, wrist), CB Chris Milton (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: S Troy Apke (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), T Morgan Moses (knee), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--OUT: LB Ben Niemann (hamstring)

--DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--DOUBTFUL: DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder), G David DeCastro (hand), CB Joe Haden (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (toe), DT Cameron Heyward (knee), TE Vance McDonald (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (right elbow)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at BUFFALO BILLS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

--OUT: T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot), CB Craig Mager (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot)

BUFFALO BILLS

--OUT: CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee)

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--QUESTIONABLE: LS John Denney (shoulder), DE William Hayes (finger), WR DeVante Parker (finger)

NEW YORK JETS

--OUT: LB Josh Martin (concussion)

--DOUBTFUL: S Marcus Maye (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Doug Middleton (finger)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--OUT: S Josh Jones (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), LB Oren Burks (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Rex Burkhead (concussion), T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--OUT: DT P.J. Hall (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Dwayne Harris (foot), G Gabe Jackson (pectoral), RB DeAndre Washington (knee)

DENVER BRONCOS

No Players Listed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), QB Carson Wentz (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Shelton Gibson (knee)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--OUT: CB Brent Grimes (groin), DT Vita Vea (calf)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder, concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS (Sunday Night)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: DE Olivier Vernon (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Tae Davis (hamstring)

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: C Travis Frederick (illness), DT Datone Jones (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

--DOUBTFUL: DE Randy Gregory (concussion)