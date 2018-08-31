Rookie Jason Sanders appears to have won the kicking competition for the Miami Dolphins.

Sanders beat out undrafted free agent Greg Joseph, who was cut by the Dolphins on Friday, the Miami Herald reported.

A seventh-round choice in this year's NFL Draft, Sanders capped the preseason by converting a 56-yard field goal in Thursday's 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins open the regular season on Sept. 9 versus Tennessee.

The kicking game has been an issue for Miami over the last few seasons. Sanders will mark the third time in as many years that the Dolphins enter the season with a new kicker.

Sanders was successful on 25 of 35 field goal attempts in three seasons at New Mexico. He converted 10 of 15 attempts in 2017 after nailing 12 of 13 during the 2016 season.

He was almost automatic on extra points at the college distance, missing only one of 112 attempts.

Joseph converted his only field goal attempt in Thursday's game, a 34-yarder, and made both of his extra points.

In four seasons at Florida Atlantic, Joseph had a 69.5 percent success rate, making 57 of 82 attempts. He fnished 15 of 21 during his senior season and was 10 of 14 as a junior.