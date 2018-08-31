New York Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse goes up for a touchdown reception during a game against the Oakland Raiders last season. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse may not be available for the regular-season opener.

Kearse has been sidelined with an abdominal injury and recently underwent a medical procedure, the New York Daily News reported Friday, citing sources.

Entering his seventh NFL season overall and second with New York, Kearse missed the final two preseason games because of the injury.

Jets coach Todd Bowles was vague on Kearse's condition, telling the newspaper recently that he was "getting better every day."

As far a potential timetable for Kearse's return, Bowles labeled him "day-to-day, week-to-week."

Kearse was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the 2017 season in a trade that sent defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson to the Pacific Northwest.

The 28-year-old Kearse appeared in 16 games, making 14 starts, for New York last season, hauling in a career-best 65 receptions to go with five touchdowns.

"He does all the little things," Bowles told the newspaper." He does all the things right and he's a gamer. He shows up on Sunday -- every Sunday -- and I think he's been a good guy for the young guys, young receivers to follow after from a work ethic standpoint."

Kearse is part of a crowded wide receiver corps with the Jets that includes Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor.

That unit was thinned out Friday when wide receiver Charles Johnson was among seven players reportedly cut by New York.