New England Patriots trade DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have traded defensive back Jordan Richards to the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta gave New England a conditional draft pick in the trade. The Falcons and Patriots announced the transaction on Friday. Sources told NFL Network that the pick is a seventh-round selection.

Richards, 25, had 22 total tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games last season for New England. He also started five games in 2017. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound defender won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Richards was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Stanford product had 40 total tackles, 10 special teams tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 41 regular-season games. Richards has also appeared in five postseason games.

The Falcons have Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal listed as their starting safeties on their unofficial depth chart. Damontae Kazee, Ron Parker, Tyson Graham, Marcelis Branch and Secdrick Cooper are also listed as the Falcons' reserve safeties on the depth chart.

The Patriots have Patrick Chung and Devin McCourt starting at safety on their depth chart.