Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half on October 8 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams have given defensive tackle Aaron Donald a $135 million contract extension.

Donald is now the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is for six years and includes $87 million guaranteed. The Defensive Player of the Year will also receive a $40 million signing bonus.

With the new deal, Donald is now under contract for seven years and making $141 million.

Donald held out of training camp this season but will be ready for the Rams' Sept. 10 season-opening clash against the Oakland Raiders. The 27-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons since entering the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald is also a three-time All-Pro.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 280-pound defender had 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.