Tampa Bay Bucs place RB Charles Sims on injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims III (L) picks up a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on October 15 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Charles Sims III on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay announced the move on Thursday. Sims suffered a left knee injury in the Buccaneers' preseason win against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Tennessee. The 27-year-old had 95 yards on 21 carries in 16 games last season for the Buccaneers. Sims had 51 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in seven games during the 2016 season.

The third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has 958 yards and two scores on 245 carries in 47 career appearances in the NFL, all coming for the Buccaneers. Sims also has 1,190 yards and six scores on 129 career receptions.

Tampa Bay lists Peyton Barber as its starting running back on its unofficial depth chart, with Jacquizz Rodgers as a second-string option. The Buccaneers also drafted Ronald Jones in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Shuan Wilson and Dare Ogunbowale are also on the roster at the position.

Barber led the Buccaneers' running attack with six carries for 32 yards against the Titans. He also led the team in rushing in Week 1 of the preseason, posting 21 yards and a score on four carries against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones has 12 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown this preseason, while Sims posted six yards on five carries against the Dolphins.