Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith sustained an apparent right leg injury after he had his legs rolled up during Tuesday's practice.

Smith remained on the grass and needed assistance to stand after being injured during an 11-on-11 drill. The 25-year-old tossed his helmet in frustration and left the field with members of the medical staff for further evaluation.

"We'll have to see," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said. "I've said this many times when guys get hurt in practice, they come in and have the docs look at them and run their tests and we'll know something later."

Smith protects the blind side of quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 6-foot-6, 338-pound has yet to miss a game in his first three seasons with the Buccaneers, who open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.

"That's probably one of Donovan's best characteristics -- he's very reliable and he's been very durable over the course of his career," Koetter said. "We just have to see. Obviously we'll hope for the best and we'll just have to see what happens."

Michael Liedtke, who played in just one game last season, replaced Smith and finished practice with the starters on Tuesday. Tampa Bay could shuffle right guard Caleb Benenoch to left tackle or use rookie Alex Cappa, who played left tackle in college.

Also on Tuesday, safety Justin Evans was carted off the practice field with an undisclosed injury.

The 22-year-old Evans recorded 66 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games last season after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay also announced that it signed Matt Weiser and waived fellow tight end Colin Jeter.

Weiser, who is listed at 6-5 and 241 pounds, entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016. He was with the team during the 2017 preseason before being released.