Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign TE Matt Weiser, waive TE Colin Jeter

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed tight end Matt Weiser and waived tight end Colin Jeter with an injury designation.

Tampa Bay announced the roster moves on Tuesday. Weiser, 25, entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Diego Chargers. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound target spent the 2016 offseason and preseason with the Chargers. He was also with the franchise during the 2017 preseason.

Weiser has never played an NFL snap. The University of Buffalo product had 1,080 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 receptions in 26 collegiate contests. He will wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers.

Jeter, 23, signed with the Buccaneers on August 10. The LSU product entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts. Jeter spent the 2017 offseason with Indianapolis and was waived in July of 2017.

The Buccaneers are set to start Cameron Brate and second-year Alabama product O.J. Howard at tight end. Tampa Bay also has Anthony Auclair, Alan Cross, Austin Johnson and Tanner Hudson listed at the position on its unofficial depth chart.

Weiser is listed as a third-string option behind Brate, who led the team's tight ends last season with 591 yards and six scores on 48 receptions. Howard pulled in 432 yards and six scores on 26 catches during his rookie campaign.