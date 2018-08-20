Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (pictured) watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on August 26, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their immediate need for interior linemen by signing veteran defensive tackle Jerel Worthy.

The Buccaneers announced the signing of Worthy on Monday, one day after claiming defensive tackle Adam Reth.

The moves come with defensive tackles Vita Vea and Mitch Unrein out with injuries.

Worthy was a second-round pick in 2012 by the Green Bay Packers and spent two years in Green Bay before being traded to the Patriots. He did not make the regular-season roster in New England and signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

He played the past three seasons with the Bills, participating in 20 games over that stretch. Last season he recorded five total tackles while playing in five games, all as a reserve, for Buffalo.

For his career, the 28-year-old Worthy has played in 36 games, including four starts. In that time he has recorded 32 tackles (six for loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

A native of Huber Heights, Ohio, Worthy played collegiately at Michigan State.

The Buccaneers also announced they waived linebacker Shaheed Salmon with an injury designation to make room for Worthy. Salmon did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury.