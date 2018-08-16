The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Drew Iddings, the team announced Thursday.

In a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers waived defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu with an injury designation.

Iddings has never appeared in an NFL game since he signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2016.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Iddings also has been on the rosters of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina, spending the 2017 season on injured reserve with the Panthers.

Tu'ikolovatu was a seventh-round draft choice of the Buccaneers in 2017 out of USC. The 6-foot-1, 320-pounder was placed on injured reserve just before the start of the 2017 season.

