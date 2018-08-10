Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign two CBs after Vernon Hargreaves III injury

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed three players on Friday, including cornerbacks Amari Coleman and Aaron Davis and tight end Colin Jeter.

Tampa Bay also announced that defensive end Kiante Anderson and tight end Jason Reese have been waived. Tight end Donnie Ernsberger has been waived (injured).

Jeter, 23, entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts. He also spent the 2017 offseason with the Colts.

Coleman spent this offseason with the Detroit Lions. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound defensive back played collegiately at Central Michigan before joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent signing.

Davis was an undrafted free agent signing by the New York Giants. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defender played at Georgia before entering the NFL.

The Buccaneers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-24 in a preseason bout on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tampa Bay faces the Tennessee Titans at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in its second preseason appearance.

Starting cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III suffered a groin injury on Thursday and is expected to miss time for Tampa Bay. Brent Grimes is listed as the starting cornerback opposite of Hargreaves on the team's unofficial depth chart. The Buccaneers have Ryan Smith, Carlton Davis, Javien Elliott and M.J. Stewart listed as the backup cornerbacks.

The Buccaneers have Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Anthony Auclair, Alan Cross and Austin Johnson listed at tight end.