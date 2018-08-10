Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) pulls in a pass for 42 yards late in the third quarter against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on December 24, 2016 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves will be sidelined with a groin injury suffered in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Miami Dolphins.

Hargreaves is expected to miss "some time," the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. The newspaper said preliminary tests on the cornerback were positive.

The 23-year-old Hargreaves dealt with a hamstring injury last season and was limited to nine games, including seven starts.

A first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, Hargreaves started all 16 games as a rookie and had 76 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins with late field goal in preseason

Hargreaves is expected to start at cornerback this season opposite Brent Grimes, who did not play against the Dolphins.