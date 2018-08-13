Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been awarded cornerback De'Vante Harris off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay announced the acquisition on Monday afternoon. The Buccaneers waived cornerback Aaron Davis in a corresponding transaction. Harris, 25, played in 11 games last season for the Saints.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Saints. He had 24 tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 21 career appearances with New Orleans. He logged one start in his time with the Saints. The Texas A&M product will wear No. 27 for the Buccaneers.

Davis played for four seasons at Georgia, piling up 43 total tackles, four passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 games during his senior season in 2017 for the Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers signed Davis and cornerback Amari Coleman on Friday. The moves came after the team lost No. 1 cornerback Vernon Hargreaves for a few weeks after he suffered a groin injury in Tampa Bay's preseason win against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Miami.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter told reporters Friday that he didn't expect Hargreaves to miss "any real games." The Buccaneers have Brent Grimes listed as the starter opposite of Hargreaves. Ryan smith and Carlton Davis are on the depth chart behind Hargreaves and Grimes. Tampa Bay also has Javien Elliott, M.J. Stewart and Marko Myers as depth, along with Coleman and Harris.

"We're thin, we're thin," Koetter said Saturday at Buccaneers training camp. "Last week and continuing into this week, offensive tackle we're thin, and we're thin in the secondary, especially at corner."

"I think we have four corners down. We just signed two corners yesterday; if we wouldn't have signed those guys we would have had four corners to practice today. It would have been tough. Those guys would be [tired]. You're playing nickel at least half of practice. I don't know if you noticed but we had Justin Evans playing nickel with the first group today. You've got to keep going and the two new guys got baptism by fire. They got a lot of reps today."

The Buccaneers face the Tennessee Titans at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.