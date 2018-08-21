.Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone helped lead the team to the AFC Championship last season. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived linebacker Brooks Ellis under the "left squad" designation.

Jacksonville announced the transaction on Tuesday. The team's active roster now sits at 89 players. Ellis, 23, originally joined the Jaguars on Nov. 21. He spent the final nine weeks of last season on the team's practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound defender originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the New England Patriots. He had 290 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 44 collegiate contest at the University of Arkansas.

Ellis did not play in either of the Jaguars' preseason games this season after being diagnosed with a concussion during training camp.

The Jaguars' unofficial depth chart includes Telvin Smith Sr., Myles Jack and Leon Jacobs starting at linebacker. Blair Brown, Donald Payne, Deon King, Andrew Motuapuaka, Manase Hungalu and Reggie Hunter are listed as reserves.

Jacksonville hosts the Atlanta Falcons in its third preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars battle the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2018 season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.