Niners CB Sherman passes physical, gets bonus

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday confirmed that cornerback Richard Sherman passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The 29-year-old Sherman, the former All-Pro who signed with the 49ers after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, collected a $2-million bonus for gaining clearance, according to the NFL Network.

Sherman was limited to individual drills during offseason practices after sustaining ruptured right Achilles' tendon last November. He underwent an unrelated minor procedure to his left Achilles in February.

Even though Sherman seems to be ahead of schedule in his rehab, he is expected to receive scheduled days off throughout camp.