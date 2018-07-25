Home / Sports News / NFL

Buccaneers sign OL Ugokwe

July 25, 2018
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have signed offensive lineman Jerry Ugokwe, who has been with three NFL teams but has yet to play in a regular-season game.

To make room for Ugokwe on the roster, the Buccaneers waived defensive end Channing Ward with a non-football injury.

The 6-7, 315-pound Ugokwe was signed last year by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary. He spent the 2017 offseason with the Colts before being claimed on waivers by the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints waived Ugokwe before the start of the 2017 season and he spent time on the Washington Redskins practice squad later in the year before being waived again.

