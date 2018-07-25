Donald a no-show at Rams' training camp

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was not in attendance at the start of training camp, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Donald, who is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missed training camp last season before reporting on the eve of the season opener.

"We're simultaneously working to make Aaron a Ram a long time," Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday during the press conference to announce running back Todd Gurley's four-year, $60 million contract extension.

"That's the goal. I know we'll get questions about him, but Aaron's a big part of who we are, where we want to go. But I think the details and all of that, I think we're going to continue the course of keeping them in-house. We're going to continue working to get something done with Aaron."

Donald is slated to make $6.89 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He skipped voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

Donald amassed 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Donald has totaled 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.