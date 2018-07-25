Report: Giants CB Beal out for season

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal will miss the 2018 season with a shoulder injury, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday.

Beal sustained the injury after getting tangled with a teammate during Tuesday's practice, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Beal was in attendance when the Giants opened training camp on Wednesday, although he was a limited participant.

The 21-year-old Beal was selected in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft earlier this month. The Giants surrendered a third-round pick in 2019 to select Beal, who was the highest-drafted player in the supplemental draft since wide receiver Josh Gordon was taken in the second round in 2012.

Beal was projected as an early pick in the 2019 draft before being declared academically ineligible at Western Michigan and leaving school.

With Beal reportedly out for the season, the Giants are expected to lean heavily on cornerbacks Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins.

In a reflection of Beal's talent, representatives from all 32 teams attended his personal Pro Day workout on June 28. The 6-foot, 178-pounder showed off NFL-caliber athleticism, registering a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 37 inches along with a broad jump of 10-6. He clocked a 4.09 in the short shuttle and 7.11 in the 3-cone drill.

Beal started 23 of 25 games for the Broncos the last two seasons for a Western Michigan program that has quietly churned out seven NFL draft picks the last three years.