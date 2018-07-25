Vikings place C Elflein on PUP list

The Minnesota Vikings placed center Pat Elflein on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Elflein sustained a fractured left ankle during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January. The 24-year-old did not participate in the team's offseason program as he recovered from surgery.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Elflein started 14 regular-season games and two postseason contests for the NFC North champion Vikings. He helped the club's rushing offense finish seventh overall in the league, one season removed from ranking 32nd overall.

Elflein missed two games in the final stretch of the season with a shoulder injury.