Home / Sports News / NFL

Fourth overall pick Ward agrees to deal with Browns

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 25, 2018 at 2:18 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Cleveland Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward have agreed to terms on his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes one day after the Browns signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward, who was the fourth overall pick, has enjoyed positive reviews from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during organized team activities and minicamp. Williams labeled the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Ward as "one of the best press guys" that he had seen in recent years.

Shortly following the draft, Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said Ward possesses all the requisite tools to be a shutdown cornerback, citing his vertical speed, quickness and "great" ball skills.

Ward, who has the speed to stay with the top receivers in the NFL, intercepted two passes in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State.

Trending Stories
British Open: Molinari becomes Italy's first major champion British Open: Molinari becomes Italy's first major champion
S Earl Thomas is 'done' with Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas is 'done' with Seattle Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony traded to Atlanta Hawks, will be waived Carmelo Anthony traded to Atlanta Hawks, will be waived
New York Yankees trade for Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton New York Yankees trade for Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton
New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch