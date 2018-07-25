Fourth overall pick Ward agrees to deal with Browns

The Cleveland Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward have agreed to terms on his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes one day after the Browns signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward, who was the fourth overall pick, has enjoyed positive reviews from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during organized team activities and minicamp. Williams labeled the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Ward as "one of the best press guys" that he had seen in recent years.

Shortly following the draft, Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said Ward possesses all the requisite tools to be a shutdown cornerback, citing his vertical speed, quickness and "great" ball skills.

Ward, who has the speed to stay with the top receivers in the NFL, intercepted two passes in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State.