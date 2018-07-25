Tennessee Titans LT Taylor Lewan to report to training camp

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is expected to report to training camp on Wednesday, per a report.

Longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone and his own website said on Wednesday morning that Lewan will be reporting to camp on time.

That report comes on the heels of agent Tom Condon announcing on Sirius XM NFL Radio that the team has been talking about a new deal for Lewan, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

Lewan, who did not take part in the team's mandatory minicamp in June, is seeking to leap Nate Solder's four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants to become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"Of course I think about it. I'm a professional athlete. I'm going to see these things. You see Nate Solder making the contract he did, it's awesome for him and the position," Lewan said last month, per ESPN. "I hope everybody gets paid ..."

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Lewan is set to earn $9.34 million in the final year of his rookie deal. He was selected by Tennessee with the 11th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan.