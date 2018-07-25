Cleveland Browns have no clarity on when Josh Gordon will return

July 25 (UPI) -- Despite calling his absence from camp part of a treatment plan, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has no clarity on when Josh Gordon will return.

Gordon announce on Monday that he would not be present for the start of Browns training camp. The 27-year-old wide receiver was an All-Pro in 2013 but has missed multiple seasons as a result of violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

"I really do not [have clarity on Gordon's return]," Dorsey told reporters. "We will see what happens here, but I think that the most important thing for us is to concentrate on the 2018 season and training camp moving forward and talking about those guys that are here. Right now, I think that the most important thing for Josh is to continue what he is doing right now. At the end of the day, it is about this person getting better. That is what we are all hoping for here."

Dorsey said the team "absolutely" expects Gordon back at some point during the 2018 season. He also said the Browns will place Gordon on the non-football injury list and he has been designated as a did-not-report player.

Jackson said the Browns "are prepared for anything and everything."

"I think in my three years here, I have seen it all," Jackson said. "I am not surprised by anything that can happen. I think that if we make it more than what it is -- again, we are talking about a young man who is doing everything he can to put himself in the best position to be better in his life and I think that is great for Josh."

"At the same time, we have a football team to get ready. That is what we are going to do. All we can really worry about is the guys that are here. Coach the guys that are here and get them better. When Josh is ready to return, he will return."

Dorsey was asked more specifically about when Gordon would be back and he said that "soon" could mean a month or three days.

"It is soon," Dorsey said. "I think that when we get to that point when he decides to come back, I think that you embrace him, see where he is and move forward. See where he is physically, in terms of conditioning and being ready to play football. Then, we will see what it is. Who knows when it could be? It could be 10 days, it could be 20 days, it could be 30 days."

Jackson said he has not spoken directly to Gordon recently. The Browns coach also said that Corey Coleman would start opposite of wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Dorsey said the Browns have also had discussions about acquiring free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The Browns general manager did not provide a yes or a no answer when asked if Gordon was in jeopardy of being suspended again.

"As I look at this thing, what we are going to do here is, again, I am going to respect Josh's privacy," Dorsey said. "I will continue to say that and let him do what he has to do moving forward. Then when he comes back, we will embrace him. That is how we are going to do it."

The Browns opened up a spot on the roster to add another player by designating Gordon as a did not report player.