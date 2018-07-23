Jarvis Landry: Cleveland Browns are 'definitely a playoff-caliber team'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry sees a bright future for his new team.

Landry, in fact, told Ohio.com that the Browns are "definitely a playoff-caliber team" in regard to talent.

"It's great to have those type of aspirations for yourself, for your team, and, honestly, for me, that's how we're supposed to think," Landry said of the playoffs. "That's what we're supposed to believe, and the more that mindset becomes the mindset of the locker room, it's going to help us get that much better."

Landry signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Browns after he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland sent a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) in 2018 NFL Draft and a seventh-round selection in 2019 to Miami.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection reeled in a career-best 112 catches last season for 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The 25-year-old Landry is not alone in his high hopes for the Browns, who haven't made the playoffs since 2002 and own a 1-31 mark over the last two seasons -- including a 0-16 campaign in 2017.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey said the following last month over social media:

"Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Cleveland."

The reason for optimism stems from the Browns upgrading several skill positions in the offseason.

They acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick and also selected fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Landry joins Josh Gordon at wide receiver while former San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde is now in the backfield.