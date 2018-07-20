Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick enjoy back-to-back public dates, kiss

July 20 (UPI) -- After months of private courtship, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have gone public multiple times over the past week.

They also shared a red carpet kiss at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The kiss came a day after Rodgers and Patrick had another date at the 2018 ESPY Awards, an event hosted by Patrick on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The retired race car driver won the Legend Award and was soaked with gold slime at the Nickelodeon show. Rodgers was nominated in the category of Best Cannon, but lost to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Patrick and Rodgers first went public with the relationship in January. They appeared together publicly in February at Patrick's NASCAR finale, the 2018 Daytona 500. Before that race, Patrick shared photos of Rodgers with her family. The couple shared a kiss before Patrick closed her career in the sport with a race-ending wreck.

The ESPYs host made several references to the Green Bay Packers quarterback while hosting the show, including in a satire video, mimicking the film I, Tonya. Rodgers portrayed Tonya Harding's husband Jeff Gillooly in the parody, while Patrick played the role of Harding.

"So proud of this beautiful, talented, funny, ESPY host," Rodgers posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with his date at the awards show.

Patrick also posted a photo backstage while embracing Rodgers. The duo spent time at Lake Tahoe before the show, when Rodgers was competing in the 2018 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

"Last night was a night I will never forget," Patrick wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, Maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy ... and of course this one [heart emoji]."

"It's amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling ..."

Patrick, 36, was the first woman to ever host the ESPY Awards. She first met Rodgers, 34, at the 2012 ESPY Awards.