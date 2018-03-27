Danica Patrick shares birthday party photos with Aaron Rodgers

March 27 (UPI) -- Sports power couple Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were together this week to celebrate Patrick's birthday.

The retiring NASCAR driver and the All-Pro quarterback held up their glasses for a photo, which Patrick posted Monday on her Instagram feed.

"I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams...full heart space! Don't forget to dream big for the things you want in your life," Patrick wrote for the caption.

Patrick stood with a glass of champagne in hand, alongside Rodgers and 10 others for the group shot, the first in a series of four photos she posted. Her second photo featured her with five women, while the third showed off her two-tiered unicorn cake.

Patrick's final photo was of her No. 3 and No. 6 balloons.

Rodgers turns 35-years-old in December. The Green Bay Packers gunslinger spends a lot of his Sunday's at Lambeau Field, which is located about three hours north of Patrick's hometown: Beloit, Wisc.

Rumors of the Rodgers-Patrick union swirled this winter, before the couple announced their relationship. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke up in April after three years of dating.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult," Rodgers said in an August ESPN interview.

"It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how if affects your work, and you know, just some inappropriate connections."

Patrick's divorce from her only marriage was finalized in 2013, before she started dating fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Patrick and Stenhouse ended their relationship in December.

Rodgers was on hand to watch his race car-driving girlfriend compete in February's Daytona 500, her final race in the sport. Patrick will wrap up her IndyCar career on May 27 in the 2018 Indianapolis 500.