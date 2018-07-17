Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers made her 'the biggest Packers fan'

July 17 (UPI) -- Danica Patrick says she's become "the biggest Packers fan" since she started dating Aaron Rodgers.

The 36-year-old retired NASCAR driver discussed the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and her newfound fandom on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Patrick confirmed she and Rodgers have been dating since "the very beginning of the year." She grew up loving the Chicago Bears, but gave an emphatic "yes" when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she's now a Packers fan.

"Yes! Like, the biggest Packers fan," the star said. "See, the hard thing is I grew up right on the state line of Wisconsin. I was actually born in Wisconsin, but we lived in Illinois."

Patrick, the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race, praised Rodgers after Kimmel asked who drives during their dates.

"Aaron is a really good driver, actually," the star answered. "He's probably had less tickets."

Patrick said on The Jenny McCarthy Show in May that she first met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPY Awards, where they exchanged e-mail addresses. The pair reconnected following Rodgers' split from actress Olivia Munn.

"We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn't talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn't until recently that we actually had phone numbers," the star said.

"We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay -- it was very cute," she gushed.