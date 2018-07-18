Jaguars' Malik Jackson predicts perfect season again

July 18 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson thinks his team will go undefeated in 2018.

He said the same thing before the 2017 season.

Jackson made his latest prediction on Wednesday during an interview with TMZ Sports. He also said the Jaguars would have a perfect season during an episode of Bleacher Report's Simms and Lefkoe Podcast in July of 2017.

"I think we are going 16-0," Jackson told TMZ Sports. "I don't think anybody can beat us. As long as we stay healthy and do what we're supposed to do. Nobody had us last yea rand we went to the AFC Championship and we were this close."

Jackson is right about the Jaguars' 2017 campaign. Jacksonville finished 2-12 during the 2016 season before going 10-6 in 2017 with one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Jaguars won the AFC South and were the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. They began the 2018 postseason by beating the Buffalo Bills before edging the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round. Jacksonville lost 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Jackson, 28, already knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman was a member of the Denver Broncos' championship squad in 2015. Jackson made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 and has started 16 games every year since the start of the 2015 season.

But the Pro Bowl defender isn't the only one high on the Jaguars this offseason. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo said the Jaguars would be in the Super Bowl during the 2019 postseason, facing off agains the Green Bay Packers.

The Jaguars' best season came in 1999, when the franchise posted a 14-2 regular season record, but lost in the AFC Championship. The Jaguars have never advanced to the Super Bowl and are 0-3 all time in the AFC Championship.