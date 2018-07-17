Former Pittsburgh Steelers DE Rivera dies

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rivera, who sustained a spinal cord injury following an automobile accident six games into his rookie season, died in San Antonio on Monday. He was 57.

Rivera's wife Nancy confirmed his death to KENS TV after previously saying he was in critical condition with a perforated bowel on Friday.

The Steelers selected Rivera with the 21st overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft, as opposed to finding a potential replacement for quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Six picks later, the Miami Dolphins chose Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who was a Pittsburgh native and played collegiately for the Panthers.

Rivera's NFL career didn't last long as the then-22-year-old was involved in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 20, 1983. Rivera, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained a spinal cord injury after being thrown from his car and was paralyzed for the remainder of his life.

Rivera was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. His name was added to Texas Tech's Ring of Honor at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2014.