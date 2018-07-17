Home / Sports News / NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DE Rivera dies

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 17, 2018 at 1:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rivera, who sustained a spinal cord injury following an automobile accident six games into his rookie season, died in San Antonio on Monday. He was 57.

Rivera's wife Nancy confirmed his death to KENS TV after previously saying he was in critical condition with a perforated bowel on Friday.

The Steelers selected Rivera with the 21st overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft, as opposed to finding a potential replacement for quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Six picks later, the Miami Dolphins chose Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who was a Pittsburgh native and played collegiately for the Panthers.

Rivera's NFL career didn't last long as the then-22-year-old was involved in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 20, 1983. Rivera, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained a spinal cord injury after being thrown from his car and was paralyzed for the remainder of his life.

Rivera was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. His name was added to Texas Tech's Ring of Honor at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2014.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams
Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz married after 5-month engagement Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz married after 5-month engagement
Le'Veon Bell's agent says it's 'likely' his last season with Steelers Le'Veon Bell's agent says it's 'likely' his last season with Steelers
Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction